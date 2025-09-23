Eveready's Bold Entry into Mobile Accessories Revolutionizes Power Solutions

Eveready Industries India Ltd., a leading name in the battery and flashlight industry, has expanded its product offerings by venturing into the mobile accessories market. This strategic move underscores Eveready's dedication to catering to modern consumer needs for digital connectivity and mobile power solutions.

The new product line features power banks and chargers that incorporate Eveready's hallmark of quality and innovation. These products range from 10K mAh to 20K mAh power banks, complemented by chargers from 12W to 65W GAN, and are designed to provide seamless connectivity and convenience.

CEO Anirban Banerjee emphasizes that this expansion into mobile accessories is a significant step in Eveready's commitment to reliable technological advancements, thereby strengthening its legacy as a trusted brand in power solutions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)