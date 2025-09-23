Left Menu

Eveready's Bold Entry into Mobile Accessories Revolutionizes Power Solutions

Eveready Industries India Ltd. enters the mobile accessories market with a range of power banks and chargers, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and digital connectivity. The new product line underscores Eveready’s legacy in providing reliable power solutions suited to modern consumer lifestyles in the fast-paced digital era.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:30 IST
Eveready's Bold Entry into Mobile Accessories Revolutionizes Power Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Eveready Industries India Ltd., a leading name in the battery and flashlight industry, has expanded its product offerings by venturing into the mobile accessories market. This strategic move underscores Eveready's dedication to catering to modern consumer needs for digital connectivity and mobile power solutions.

The new product line features power banks and chargers that incorporate Eveready's hallmark of quality and innovation. These products range from 10K mAh to 20K mAh power banks, complemented by chargers from 12W to 65W GAN, and are designed to provide seamless connectivity and convenience.

CEO Anirban Banerjee emphasizes that this expansion into mobile accessories is a significant step in Eveready's commitment to reliable technological advancements, thereby strengthening its legacy as a trusted brand in power solutions across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cyprus Grapples with Antisemitic Graffiti Amid Political Tensions

Cyprus Grapples with Antisemitic Graffiti Amid Political Tensions

 Israel
2
Human Rights Under Siege: Rising Extremism & Erosion of Freedoms in South Asia

Human Rights Under Siege: Rising Extremism & Erosion of Freedoms in South As...

 Switzerland
3
Sextortion Scandal: Unveiling the Dark Web from Alwar to Bangladesh

Sextortion Scandal: Unveiling the Dark Web from Alwar to Bangladesh

 India
4
Azam Khan Released: Triumph Over Legal Battles

Azam Khan Released: Triumph Over Legal Battles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025