Danfoss India Boosts Cold Chain with 'Made in India' Refrigeration Valves

Danfoss India, a subsidiary of Denmark-based Danfoss Group, has unveiled the 'Made in India' STL refrigeration valves, aimed at advancing the cold chain sector. The valves are manufactured in Chennai as part of the 'Make in India' initiative, aimed at minimizing food loss and fortifying supply chain resilience.

Madhur Sehgal, Head of Danfoss Climate Solutions Sales in India, described the STL family launch as a significant advancement in refrigeration valve technology. Designed for India's expanding cold-chain needs, these valves offer modularity, reliability, and ease of service, aiding operators in reducing downtime, conserving energy, and prolonging system lifespan.

Ravichandran Purushothaman, President of Danfoss India, emphasized the introduction of these innovative solutions, produced to global standards, as a means to bolster India's food security and sustainable cold-chain operations. The STL valves promise local production benefits, improved service support, and long-term efficiency for various storage facilities nationwide.

