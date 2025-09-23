Tata's Breakthrough: India's First Defence Manufacturing Plant in Africa

In a significant development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new manufacturing plant by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in Berrechid, Morocco. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning 20,000 square meters, is the first Indian defence manufacturing site in Africa and Morocco's largest.

Tasked with producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8), the plant will begin deliveries next month. Notably, the plant became operational ahead of schedule, showcasing India's prowess in defence technology design in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

This initiative marks a milestone in the India-Morocco industrial partnership, providing jobs and boosting local suppliers. Tata's strategic move aims to expand its designed-in-India defence technologies overseas, enhancing regional security cooperation starting with the Royal Moroccan Army.