Tata's Breakthrough: India's First Defence Manufacturing Plant in Africa

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd inaugurated a pioneering defence manufacturing plant in Morocco, marking India's first in Africa. The facility, which will produce Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 vehicles, highlights India's capability to design advanced combat systems. This venture signifies an industrial milestone between India and Morocco.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:49 IST
  • India

In a significant development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new manufacturing plant by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd in Berrechid, Morocco. This state-of-the-art facility, spanning 20,000 square meters, is the first Indian defence manufacturing site in Africa and Morocco's largest.

Tasked with producing the Wheeled Armoured Platform 8x8 (WhAP 8x8), the plant will begin deliveries next month. Notably, the plant became operational ahead of schedule, showcasing India's prowess in defence technology design in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

This initiative marks a milestone in the India-Morocco industrial partnership, providing jobs and boosting local suppliers. Tata's strategic move aims to expand its designed-in-India defence technologies overseas, enhancing regional security cooperation starting with the Royal Moroccan Army.

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

