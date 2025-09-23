TikTok Tightens Privacy Measures After Canadian Probe

In response to a Canadian investigation highlighting insufficient measures to shield children's data, TikTok has committed to bolstering privacy safeguards on its platform.

The inquiry, conducted by Canadian privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne and provincial authorities, found that the app was accessed by hundreds of thousands of children annually despite its age restrictions.

Amid global scrutiny over data security, TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd., has agreed to improve its age-verification processes and communicate more effectively with users about data collection practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)