TikTok Tightens Privacy Measures After Canadian Probe

TikTok agrees to strengthen its privacy measures following a Canadian investigation that revealed inadequate protection for children's personal data. The platform will enhance age-assurance methods to prevent underage access and improve user communication about data usage, amid global concerns about data security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-09-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to a Canadian investigation highlighting insufficient measures to shield children's data, TikTok has committed to bolstering privacy safeguards on its platform.

The inquiry, conducted by Canadian privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne and provincial authorities, found that the app was accessed by hundreds of thousands of children annually despite its age restrictions.

Amid global scrutiny over data security, TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance Ltd., has agreed to improve its age-verification processes and communicate more effectively with users about data collection practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

