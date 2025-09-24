Tech Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease: A Market Rebound

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a solid rebound on Wednesday, driven primarily by robust performances in the technology sector.

The surge in tech shares was supported by easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.63%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index increased by 0.71%.

In a significant development, Alibaba unveiled its largest AI language model, Qwen3-Max, causing its Hong Kong-listed shares to rise by 6.4%. Analysts highlighted that China's decision to not seek benefits from its developing country status at the WTO marks a positive step in U.S.-China relations.

