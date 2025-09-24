Left Menu

Tech Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease: A Market Rebound

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks rebounded with significant gains in the technology sector. The easing of trade tensions between the U.S. and China supported these gains. Notably, Alibaba launched its largest AI language model, boosting its shares in Hong Kong. The improved relations hint at encouraging market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 24-09-2025 09:50 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 09:50 IST
Tech Stocks Surge as Trade Tensions Ease: A Market Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks experienced a solid rebound on Wednesday, driven primarily by robust performances in the technology sector.

The surge in tech shares was supported by easing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 0.63%, while the blue-chip CSI300 index increased by 0.71%.

In a significant development, Alibaba unveiled its largest AI language model, Qwen3-Max, causing its Hong Kong-listed shares to rise by 6.4%. Analysts highlighted that China's decision to not seek benefits from its developing country status at the WTO marks a positive step in U.S.-China relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

Anna Breman: New Zealand's First Female Central Bank Governor

 Global
2
Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

Profit-Taking Drags Down Gold and Silver Prices Amid Fed's Cautious Tone

 India
3
BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

BJP's Malviya Criticizes Congress, Predicts Alliance Downfall in Bihar

 India
4
Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI's CLAT-PG Hiring Criteria

Delhi High Court Overturns NHAI's CLAT-PG Hiring Criteria

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025