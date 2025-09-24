Sonata Software Earns Fifth Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award

Sonata Software has once again demonstrated its leadership in Modernization Engineering by earning the 2025–2026 Microsoft AI Business Solutions Inner Circle Award. This prestigious recognition places the company among Microsoft's top global AI Business Solutions partners, highlighting Sonata's enduring legacy of innovation and achieving customer success.

The award reflects Sonata Software's outstanding sales achievements and ability to deliver transformative, high-value AI-driven business solutions. As a repeat Inner Circle partner, the company benefits from direct collaboration with Microsoft's product teams, enhancing its capability to provide cutting-edge services and achieve dependable outcomes for clients worldwide.

Sonata Software's Chief Technology Officer, Rajsekhar Datta Roy, emphasized the company's long-standing collaboration with Microsoft and its responsible-first AI strategy. Their partnership continues to drive digital transformation and sustainable growth, supported by platforms like Sonata Harmoni.AI and AgentBridge, ensuring secure and scalable AI-driven operations for enterprises globally.