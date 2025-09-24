Left Menu

India's Silicon Breakthrough: Red Mud Fuels Semiconductor Revolution

Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd from India and HIT, Taiwan, announced a landmark program converting red mud to silicon carbide wafers. This sustainable innovation reinforces India's leadership in semiconductor materials, using resources from the National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) and leveraging cross-border collaboration with Taiwan's semiconductor industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-09-2025 16:23 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 16:23 IST
India's Silicon Breakthrough: Red Mud Fuels Semiconductor Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd from India, in collaboration with HIT, Taiwan, has announced a pioneering Proof of Concept (PoC) initiative. This program focuses on producing silicon carbide (SiC) wafers derived from red mud, an industrial byproduct, with testing facilitated by professionals from Taiwan's Semiconductor Industry.

The PoC involves testing SiC wafers in various sizes, produced from silica feedstock sourced from National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). This move marks India's ascent as an innovator in sustainable semiconductor materials, supporting the Make in India initiative and aiming to decrease import dependencies by localizing critical materials manufacturing.

The cross-national partnership highlights the potential for global supply chain resilience and ESG advancements. Taiwan's HIT ensures rigorous testing and validation, providing international credibility to this collaborative effort. The initiative signals a significant step forward in sustainable manufacturing and opens avenues for further technological innovation and industrial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

Royal Journey: President Travels on Maharajas' Express

 India
2
Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

Teen Gamer Sentenced to 100 Years for Family Tragedy

 Pakistan
3
Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

Ukrainians Skeptical as Trump Shifts Stance on Russia-Ukraine War

 Global
4
Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

Tragic Shooting at Dallas ICE Office Leaves Community Reeling

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025