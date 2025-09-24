India's Silicon Breakthrough: Red Mud Fuels Semiconductor Revolution

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 23: Entity 1 Value Emissions Pvt Ltd from India, in collaboration with HIT, Taiwan, has announced a pioneering Proof of Concept (PoC) initiative. This program focuses on producing silicon carbide (SiC) wafers derived from red mud, an industrial byproduct, with testing facilitated by professionals from Taiwan's Semiconductor Industry.

The PoC involves testing SiC wafers in various sizes, produced from silica feedstock sourced from National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO). This move marks India's ascent as an innovator in sustainable semiconductor materials, supporting the Make in India initiative and aiming to decrease import dependencies by localizing critical materials manufacturing.

The cross-national partnership highlights the potential for global supply chain resilience and ESG advancements. Taiwan's HIT ensures rigorous testing and validation, providing international credibility to this collaborative effort. The initiative signals a significant step forward in sustainable manufacturing and opens avenues for further technological innovation and industrial partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)