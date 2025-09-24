Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos
A man has been arrested in southern England over a cyberattack that disrupted European airports, including Heathrow. The suspect is believed to have misused computer systems, affecting Collins Aerospace's software. Airports in Berlin, Brussels, and London faced electronic disruptions, though no culprit has been definitively identified.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A man in his 40s has been arrested in southern England in connection with an alleged cyberattack that disrupted several European airports, including London Heathrow, officials announced Wednesday.
The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that the suspect, apprehended in West Sussex, is accused of computer misuse offenses, leading to his conditional release on bail. Paul Foster, head of the NCA's national cyber crime unit, stated that the investigation remains ongoing.
The incident, which hit airports in Berlin, Brussels, and London, disrupted electronic systems, causing chaos at check-in counters. Collins Aerospace's software, essential for check-ins, was targeted, although no party has claimed responsibility yet.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Oliva Clinics Unveils DNA-Based Skincare Revolution with GeneIQ
Better pH, Happier Skin: Avee Kids Body Wash Revolutionizes Skincare for Children
Nostalgia on a Plate: Uncle Peter's Pancakes Launches DoraCakes
CBI Arrests Key Operative in Major Cybercrime Bust
Golden Jubilee NCA Meet in Chennai Advances India’s Archival Digitization Goals