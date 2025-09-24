Left Menu

Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos

A man has been arrested in southern England over a cyberattack that disrupted European airports, including Heathrow. The suspect is believed to have misused computer systems, affecting Collins Aerospace's software. Airports in Berlin, Brussels, and London faced electronic disruptions, though no culprit has been definitively identified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:27 IST
Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A man in his 40s has been arrested in southern England in connection with an alleged cyberattack that disrupted several European airports, including London Heathrow, officials announced Wednesday.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that the suspect, apprehended in West Sussex, is accused of computer misuse offenses, leading to his conditional release on bail. Paul Foster, head of the NCA's national cyber crime unit, stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident, which hit airports in Berlin, Brussels, and London, disrupted electronic systems, causing chaos at check-in counters. Collins Aerospace's software, essential for check-ins, was targeted, although no party has claimed responsibility yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

Haryana's Strategic Pulse: A New Chapter in Kharif Procurement

 India
2
Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for pelting stones, bandhs, arson: Govt sources on Leh violence.

Congress leaders made statements that almost sounded like instructions for p...

 India
3
India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

India's Shipbuilding Surge: Aiming for Global Maritime Leadership

 India
4
Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

Sikkim's Leap in Healthcare: A New Era Begins with Mangan Hospital

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025