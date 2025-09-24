Arrest Over Cyberattack Linked to European Airport Chaos

A man in his 40s has been arrested in southern England in connection with an alleged cyberattack that disrupted several European airports, including London Heathrow, officials announced Wednesday.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) revealed that the suspect, apprehended in West Sussex, is accused of computer misuse offenses, leading to his conditional release on bail. Paul Foster, head of the NCA's national cyber crime unit, stated that the investigation remains ongoing.

The incident, which hit airports in Berlin, Brussels, and London, disrupted electronic systems, causing chaos at check-in counters. Collins Aerospace's software, essential for check-ins, was targeted, although no party has claimed responsibility yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)