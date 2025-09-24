Senator Criticizes FAA's $3.1 Million Fine Against Boeing

Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has voiced concern over the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) proposed $3.1 million penalty against Boeing, describing it as insufficient to deter safety violations.

He has requested clarity from the FAA on how the fine was determined. Blumenthal emphasized that such penalties are merely seen as a cost of doing business by Boeing and fail to enforce real safety reforms.

The FAA uncovered multiple quality system violations at Boeing's 737 manufacturing site in Renton, Washington, as well as at the factory of Boeing subcontractor Spirit AeroSystems in Wichita, Kansas.