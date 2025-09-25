Apple Challenges EU's Digital Markets Act: A Call for Reevaluation

In a bold move, Apple has called on the European Union to revisit the Digital Markets Act, arguing that the legislation hampers innovation and compromises consumer data privacy. The tech giant highlighted delays in rolling out key features such as iPhone Mirroring to Mac due to the Act's stringent requirements.

The European Commission is currently undergoing its first evaluation of the DMA's effectiveness since its implementation last year. Apple claims that the law, which targets Big Tech firms, has inadvertently introduced increased security and privacy risks for Apple users within the EU, while delaying new innovative features.

The commission had invited feedback on the law until September 24. As Apple combats engineering challenges to comply with the DMA, it has urged the EU to consider a new approach that ensures consumer safety without stifling technological innovation.