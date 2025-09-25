Left Menu

Europe's Market Movements: Healthcare and Industrials Weigh Down Shares Amid U.S. Policy Watch

European shares dipped as healthcare and industrial losses impacted the markets. Focus shifted towards U.S. Federal Reserve comments and upcoming data. The STOXX 600 fell 0.5%, driven by Siemens Healthineers and Smith+Nephew declines. Meanwhile, H&M showed a surprising profit increase, boosting investor sentiment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 12:51 IST
Europe's Market Movements: Healthcare and Industrials Weigh Down Shares Amid U.S. Policy Watch
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European markets experienced a downturn on Thursday, with healthcare and industrials leading the losses. This shift comes as investors await comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials and new data that may influence the American central bank's forthcoming policy decisions.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.5% to stand at 551.3 points as of early Thursday morning. Key regional stock exchanges also opened lower, evidenced by 0.4% drops in both Germany's blue-chip DAX and the UK's FTSE 100. Notably, healthcare stocks declined by 1.1%, impacted heavily by a 6% slide in Siemens Healthineers following the U.S. Commerce Department's announcement of new national security investigations.

Despite these challenges, there was a bright spot. H&M shares surged 9.4% after the Swedish retailer revealed an unexpected rise in third-quarter profits. As the day progresses, investor focus will narrow further on remarks from at least seven Federal Reserve officials and critical U.S. economic indicators, including GDP and jobless claims.

