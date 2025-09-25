Left Menu

H&M Eyes Growth Opportunities Amid Global Challenges

H&M's CEO discusses growth prospects in Latin America despite global geopolitical challenges and a cautious consumer market. Logistics efficiency improvements are cited by the CFO as key to reducing inventory levels, while U.S. tariff impacts will influence finances into next year. Price competitiveness remains a priority for the company.

H&M is confident about its growth potential in Brazil and other parts of Latin America, CEO noted, despite the prevailing global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.

CFO emphasized that enhancements in logistics efficiency have successfully reduced inventory levels. However, the CEO admitted that consumer caution still compels the company to resort to discounts periodically to engage shoppers.

Furthermore, the CFO highlighted that the full impact of U.S. tariffs will be felt by the end of Q4 and into Q1 next year. Monitoring price increases in the U.S. market, H&M remains focused on maintaining its competitiveness.

