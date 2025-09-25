H&M Eyes Growth Opportunities Amid Global Challenges
H&M's CEO discusses growth prospects in Latin America despite global geopolitical challenges and a cautious consumer market. Logistics efficiency improvements are cited by the CFO as key to reducing inventory levels, while U.S. tariff impacts will influence finances into next year. Price competitiveness remains a priority for the company.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 13:38 IST
H&M is confident about its growth potential in Brazil and other parts of Latin America, CEO noted, despite the prevailing global uncertainties and geopolitical challenges.
CFO emphasized that enhancements in logistics efficiency have successfully reduced inventory levels. However, the CEO admitted that consumer caution still compels the company to resort to discounts periodically to engage shoppers.
Furthermore, the CFO highlighted that the full impact of U.S. tariffs will be felt by the end of Q4 and into Q1 next year. Monitoring price increases in the U.S. market, H&M remains focused on maintaining its competitiveness.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- H&M
- growth
- Brazil
- Latin America
- consumer
- logistics
- inventory
- tariffs
- competitive
- market
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Reliance Consumer Products signs Rs 40,000 cr MoU with Central govt for setting up of integrated food mfg facilities across India: Sources.
Reliance Consumer Products: Pioneering Asia's Largest Integrated Food Parks
Balmer Lawrie: Evolving Logistics for Future Growth
APM Terminals Pipavav and ONGC Forge Alliance for Offshore Logistics Base
Durga Puja: India's Grand Carnival Drives Consumer Engagement and Brand Innovation