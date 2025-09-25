Left Menu

Pioneering Electric Mobility: SRIVARU Motors Unveils the 'Alive' Scooter Series and 'PRANA Class' Motorcycle

SRIVARU Motors launches the Alive scooter series and PRANA Class motorcycle, marking a milestone in India's electric mobility scene. With a state-of-the-art manufacturing hub, SVM's latest lineup caters to diverse rider needs, offering sustainable, efficient, and accessible electric vehicles for personal and commercial use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 25-09-2025 14:59 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 14:59 IST
Pioneering Electric Mobility: SRIVARU Motors Unveils the 'Alive' Scooter Series and 'PRANA Class' Motorcycle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SRIVARU Motors, a leader in sustainable mobility solutions, has introduced its latest electric vehicle lineup, featuring the Alive scooter series and the PRANA Class motorcycle. This launch represents a significant step in India's shift towards clean and intelligent transportation, with manufacturing and innovation tailored specifically for the Indian market.

The Coimbatore-based factory, spanning over 22,200 square feet, is one of India's most advanced EV production facilities, equipped with automated lines and a comprehensive R&D center. SVM's production includes advanced battery packs and a metal fabrication capacity of 72,000 frames annually, ensuring global quality standards.

The Alive scooter series offers three variants: the economical Alive Lite, the balanced Alive Plus, and the high-end Alive Elite, all featuring innovative battery technology and advanced safety measures. Similarly, the PRANA Class motorcycle caters to families, emphasizing comfort and safety. SRIVARU Motors supports commercial use with customized solutions and robust service packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Names Squad for West Indies Tests: Agarkar Highlights Player Fitness

India Names Squad for West Indies Tests: Agarkar Highlights Player Fitness

 India
2
Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket: Three Gang Members Arrested

Delhi Police Bust Extortion Racket: Three Gang Members Arrested

 India
3
Leadership Turmoil Hits Wayanad Congress

Leadership Turmoil Hits Wayanad Congress

 India
4
Toyota's Woven City: Pioneering the Future of Urban Mobility

Toyota's Woven City: Pioneering the Future of Urban Mobility

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka Shows Signs of Stability, Yet Debt and Structural Challenges Cloud Recovery

From Micro to Markets: Advancing Female Entrepreneurship in Pacific Nations

Active Aging Hubs in Mongolia: Redefining Elder Care with Community Support

Breaking the Stop-and-Go Trap: Pakistan’s Roadmap Toward Sustainable Prosperity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025