Pioneering Electric Mobility: SRIVARU Motors Unveils the 'Alive' Scooter Series and 'PRANA Class' Motorcycle

SRIVARU Motors, a leader in sustainable mobility solutions, has introduced its latest electric vehicle lineup, featuring the Alive scooter series and the PRANA Class motorcycle. This launch represents a significant step in India's shift towards clean and intelligent transportation, with manufacturing and innovation tailored specifically for the Indian market.

The Coimbatore-based factory, spanning over 22,200 square feet, is one of India's most advanced EV production facilities, equipped with automated lines and a comprehensive R&D center. SVM's production includes advanced battery packs and a metal fabrication capacity of 72,000 frames annually, ensuring global quality standards.

The Alive scooter series offers three variants: the economical Alive Lite, the balanced Alive Plus, and the high-end Alive Elite, all featuring innovative battery technology and advanced safety measures. Similarly, the PRANA Class motorcycle caters to families, emphasizing comfort and safety. SRIVARU Motors supports commercial use with customized solutions and robust service packages.

(With inputs from agencies.)