Headsup B2B Secures Rs. 16.65 Crore to Propel Growth in Infrastructure and Green Energy Sectors

Headsup B2B, a leading B2B procurement and technology platform in India, has successfully secured Rs. 16.65 crore in debt capital. The company plans to use the funds to explore new opportunities in infrastructure and green energy markets, aiming for a revenue target of Rs. 250 crore by FY25-26.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Headsup B2B, a rapidly growing B2B procurement platform in India, has announced the successful closure of Rs. 16.65 crore in debt capital from its banking partners. This funding aims to accelerate the company's growth as it strives to reach a revenue milestone of Rs. 250 crore by FY25-26 while enhancing profitability.

The company plans to allocate Rs. 5 crore to explore new ventures within the B2B ecosystem, reinforcing its dominance in infrastructure, construction, and green energy markets. Sumit Kumar, Founder of Headsup B2B, expressed optimism about the company's expansion, emphasizing innovation and value delivery across various product categories.

Headsup B2B is in advanced talks to raise an additional Rs. 14 crore in Q3 FY25-26, supporting its ambitious growth plans. With a diverse portfolio spanning steel, road safety, electricals, and renewable energy solutions, the company is poised to reshape the B2B procurement landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

