ABB India Revamps with Rs 140 Crore Investment in Motor Manufacturing

ABB India is investing over Rs 140 crore to expand its Low Voltage motors facility and has launched IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors in India, reinforcing its role as an innovation hub. These motors cater to demanding industries and operate on DOL and VFD modes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-09-2025 15:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

ABB India has announced a significant investment exceeding Rs 140 crore to enhance and modernize its Low Voltage motors production unit.

This investment coincides with the introduction of the IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, underscoring India's growing prominence in global innovation and technology advancements.

According to Stefan Floeck, President of IEC Low Voltage Motors at ABB, the strategic investment aims to solidify India's long-term position as a critical player in global manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

