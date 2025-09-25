ABB India Revamps with Rs 140 Crore Investment in Motor Manufacturing

ABB India has announced a significant investment exceeding Rs 140 crore to enhance and modernize its Low Voltage motors production unit.

This investment coincides with the introduction of the IE5 ultra-premium efficiency motors, underscoring India's growing prominence in global innovation and technology advancements.

According to Stefan Floeck, President of IEC Low Voltage Motors at ABB, the strategic investment aims to solidify India's long-term position as a critical player in global manufacturing.

(With inputs from agencies.)