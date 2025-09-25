Helsing Unveils Autonomous Combat Drone to Transform Air Warfare

In a significant move for military technology, German startup Helsing has unveiled an autonomous combat drone, the CA-1 Europa. This innovation joins efforts to transform air warfare by integrating advanced AI with traditional combat systems.

The CA-1 Europa is part of a burgeoning category of Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles (UCAVs) that promises cheaper, more flexible options in contested air environments. Weighing four tonnes, it reflects a growing trend towards AI-powered military applications.

Helsing has ambitious plans for the CA-1 Europa, targeting a first flight in 2027. The strategic approach involves partnerships with European companies and significant investments, with aspirations to provide next-generation systems alongside crewed fighters.

