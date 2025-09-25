T-Works Pioneering Indigenous Flight Simulator Production in India

T-Works, a government-backed prototyping center in Telangana, is driving the creation of next-gen Full Motion Flight Simulators for various aircraft. This initiative seeks to curb dependency on foreign imports by pioneering domestic production.

Incubated at T-Works, Axial Aero Private Limited is poised to start commercial manufacturing, with an initial order for five simulators set to be fulfilled within three years. Telangana's IT and Industries Minister, D Sridhar Babu, lauded the project's innovation during a recent visit, as per a statement on Thursday.

Axial Aero aims to offer their simulators at competitive rates, between Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore, significantly undercutting imported models that cost around Rs 50 crore. The simulators will provide advanced electronic systems and immersive visuals to enhance pilot training, marking a pivotal move towards self-reliance in aviation technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)