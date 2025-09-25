Left Menu

Google Seeks Supreme Court Reversal in Epic Games App Store Battle

Alphabet's Google has requested the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a ruling mandating changes to its Play Store after losing a lawsuit to Epic Games. The changes could impact millions of Android users and developers. Google plans to appeal, arguing negative repercussions from the decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 20:05 IST
Google Seeks Supreme Court Reversal in Epic Games App Store Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Alphabet's Google has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a judicial order demanding significant adjustments to its Play Store, following a legal defeat by Epic Games, the developer behind "Fortnite." According to Google, the judge's directive is unprecedented and could inflict reputational damage, risk safety and security, and place the company at a competitive disadvantage. This move comes ahead of Google's appeal against the decision, as outlined in a recent filing.

In the ongoing legal battle, Epic Games, which sued Google in 2020 for allegedly monopolizing app distribution and transaction processes on Android systems in contravention of U.S. antitrust laws, emerged victorious in a 2023 San Francisco jury trial. The injunction by U.S. District Judge James Donato demands Google allow rival app store downloads through its Play Store and permits external links in apps to bypass Google's billing system.

Google's Supreme Court filing emphasizes significant impacts on over 100 million U.S. Android users and 500,000 developers, awaiting a decision by October 17. While Google argues flawed security claims support its control over app distribution, Epic insists on allowing the injunction to promote competition and reduce consumer costs. A Ninth Circuit ruling upheld the initial decision, further complicating Google's position, especially as it faces multiple lawsuits regarding its business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

Vijayvargiya accuses Rahul Gandhi of being influenced by ‘foreign culture’

 India
2
High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

High-Profile Haitian Businessmen Face U.S. Deportation

 Haiti
3
Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

Political Standoff in Bihar: AIMIM Chief Challenges RJD

 India
4
India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

India Strengthens Indigenous Fighter Jet Program with GE Collaboration

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI, digital twins and blockchain drive global shift to Industry 5.0

Smart agriculture needs urgent data quality overhaul to harness AI’s potential

How travel and migration accelerate epidemic spread

AI cuts hours from viral testing, saving biopharma firms weeks of work annually

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025