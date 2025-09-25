Google Seeks Supreme Court Reversal in Epic Games App Store Battle

Alphabet's Google has approached the U.S. Supreme Court to pause a judicial order demanding significant adjustments to its Play Store, following a legal defeat by Epic Games, the developer behind "Fortnite." According to Google, the judge's directive is unprecedented and could inflict reputational damage, risk safety and security, and place the company at a competitive disadvantage. This move comes ahead of Google's appeal against the decision, as outlined in a recent filing.

In the ongoing legal battle, Epic Games, which sued Google in 2020 for allegedly monopolizing app distribution and transaction processes on Android systems in contravention of U.S. antitrust laws, emerged victorious in a 2023 San Francisco jury trial. The injunction by U.S. District Judge James Donato demands Google allow rival app store downloads through its Play Store and permits external links in apps to bypass Google's billing system.

Google's Supreme Court filing emphasizes significant impacts on over 100 million U.S. Android users and 500,000 developers, awaiting a decision by October 17. While Google argues flawed security claims support its control over app distribution, Epic insists on allowing the injunction to promote competition and reduce consumer costs. A Ninth Circuit ruling upheld the initial decision, further complicating Google's position, especially as it faces multiple lawsuits regarding its business practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)