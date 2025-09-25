Left Menu

Jaguar Land Rover Restores Digital Systems After Cyber Attack

Jaguar Land Rover resumes operations for some digital systems after a cyber attack crippled its business in Britain. The company informed stakeholders about the phased restart as its recovery program progresses.

Jaguar Land Rover has successfully restarted some of its digital systems following a recent cyber attack that disrupted operations across Britain. The carmaker announced that it has informed employees, suppliers, and retail partners about the sections of their digital estate that are now operational.

The company described the recovery process as a controlled, phased reopening. This marks the initial stages of a comprehensive recovery program aimed at restoring full operational capacity.

While the foundational work of the recovery program is underway, Jaguar Land Rover remains committed to resuming full services as soon as possible, ensuring minimal disruption for stakeholders.

