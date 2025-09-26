TVS Motor Revolutionizes Mobility with Italian CoE for Design and Engineering

TVS Motor Company, a prominent name in the two- and three-wheeler manufacturing sector, has taken a significant step towards future mobility solutions by establishing a Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy. This initiative is geared towards delivering premium and future-ready mobility solutions across international markets.

In alignment with this goal, TVS has acquired full ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian firm renowned for its innovation in high-performance motorcycle prototyping and MotoGP expertise. This acquisition signifies TVS Motor's dedication to enhancing its design and engineering prowess, facilitating the swift development of next-generation mobility platforms.

The CoE will act as an innovation hub, marrying Engines Engineering's racing know-how with TVS Motor's expansive R&D resources. This move is expected to accelerate TVS's market reach, product uniqueness, and technological advancements, while also enhancing the capabilities of Norton Motorcycles, a cherished brand under the TVS umbrella, to elevate its luxury performance motorcycle craft.

(With inputs from agencies.)