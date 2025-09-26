TVS Motor Revolutionizes Mobility with Italian CoE for Design and Engineering
TVS Motor Company has announced the creation of a Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bologna, Italy, aimed at driving innovation in design and engineering. By acquiring Italian Engines Engineering, TVS seeks to advance its global capabilities in premium, electric, and connected vehicle production, reinforcing its market leadership.
TVS Motor Company, a prominent name in the two- and three-wheeler manufacturing sector, has taken a significant step towards future mobility solutions by establishing a Global Centre of Excellence (CoE) for Design and Engineering in Bologna, Italy. This initiative is geared towards delivering premium and future-ready mobility solutions across international markets.
In alignment with this goal, TVS has acquired full ownership of Engines Engineering S.p.A., an Italian firm renowned for its innovation in high-performance motorcycle prototyping and MotoGP expertise. This acquisition signifies TVS Motor's dedication to enhancing its design and engineering prowess, facilitating the swift development of next-generation mobility platforms.
The CoE will act as an innovation hub, marrying Engines Engineering's racing know-how with TVS Motor's expansive R&D resources. This move is expected to accelerate TVS's market reach, product uniqueness, and technological advancements, while also enhancing the capabilities of Norton Motorcycles, a cherished brand under the TVS umbrella, to elevate its luxury performance motorcycle craft.
