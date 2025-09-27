In a stark diplomatic setback, Russia was unable to gather the necessary support to regain a seat on the United Nations' civil aviation governing body, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). This development underscores the global community's persistent condemnation of Moscow following its controversial invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

During the ICAO assembly in Montreal, Russia's bid to rejoin the 36-nation governing council fell through, marking a continuation of its international ostracization, particularly among nations significant in air transport. Russia's earlier expulsion from the council's first tier occurred as a direct consequence of its actions in Ukraine.

Further complicating Russia's standing within the council are allegations regarding interference with navigation systems, including the Global Navigation Satellite System and the Global Positioning System. These accusations have been fiercely denied by Russian representatives who are clamoring for a reelection. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy criticized Russia's record, questioning their suitability within an organization aiming to enhance airspace safety.