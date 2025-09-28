U.S. and Mexico Launch Initiative to Disrupt Border Firearms Flow
The United States and Mexico have initiated a collaborative effort to curb illicit firearm trafficking across their border. This initiative involves Mexico expanding U.S. technology use and both nations enhancing joint operations to prevent weapons from empowering Mexican cartels, marking an unprecedented level of cooperation.
The U.S. and Mexico have embarked on a collaborative initiative to curb the flow of illegal firearms crossing their shared border, a key focus of joint smuggling and trafficking disruptions.
Announced during the first U.S.-Mexico Security Implementation Group meeting, the initiative seeks to strengthen efforts against narcotrafficking and arms smuggling, following the agenda set during Secretary Rubio's visit to Mexico.
Mexico will adopt U.S. tracing tools like eTrace and ballistic imaging across all its states, while both nations will intensify investigations and prosecutions. Enhanced inspections will target southbound weapon smuggling, a primary driver of cartel violence, heralding a new era of bilateral cooperation.
