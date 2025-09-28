U.S. and Mexico Launch Initiative to Disrupt Border Firearms Flow

The U.S. and Mexico have embarked on a collaborative initiative to curb the flow of illegal firearms crossing their shared border, a key focus of joint smuggling and trafficking disruptions.

Announced during the first U.S.-Mexico Security Implementation Group meeting, the initiative seeks to strengthen efforts against narcotrafficking and arms smuggling, following the agenda set during Secretary Rubio's visit to Mexico.

Mexico will adopt U.S. tracing tools like eTrace and ballistic imaging across all its states, while both nations will intensify investigations and prosecutions. Enhanced inspections will target southbound weapon smuggling, a primary driver of cartel violence, heralding a new era of bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)