Fire at Data Centre Sparks Major Disruption to South Korean Government Services

A fire at South Korea's National Information Resources Service has disrupted 46 government services. Investigators link the blaze to an LG battery explosion. Safety Minister Yun Hojung reports gradual restoration, although full recovery may take time. President Lee Jae Myung urges improvements in government system security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 06:31 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 06:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A fire at a South Korean data center left 46 government services disrupted, according to Safety Minister Yun Hojung on Monday. Restoration efforts are underway following the blaze at the National Information Resources Service in Daejeon, affecting websites and digital public services across the nation.

Key services like the Government24 portal and Korea Post's financial and postal systems are recovering, Yun confirmed. The fire disrupted operations of the National Police Agency, Korea Customs, and the National Fire Agency. However, officials have not provided a full restoration timeline for 96 affected systems.

Investigators suspect a battery explosion from LG Energy Solution is to blame for the fire, which damaged servers and disrupted internet banking services. President Lee Jae Myung has called for significant improvements in system security to prevent future outages.

AI’s carbon footprint threatens climate goals, researchers propose new sustainability tax

Vaccine hesitancy crisis: Gender roles expose hidden barriers to immunization in Ethiopia

New AI risk framework puts a price tag on algorithmic failures and bias

Healthcare professionals embrace AI when benefits are clear and training is strong

