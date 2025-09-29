Left Menu

Revolutionizing India's Digital Marketplace: The Rise of IND Classifieds

IND Classifieds is set to transform India's digital classifieds sector with AI-driven technologies, addressing traditional issues like fraud and inefficiency. Founded by Kakumanu Ravi Chandra and co-founded by Bollineni V Narendra, the platform emphasizes speed, trust, and innovation to enhance user experience in the online marketplace.

Updated: 29-09-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revolutionize India's digital classifieds sector, IND Classifieds has announced its upcoming launch. Spearheaded by technology innovator Kakumanu Ravi Chandra and business analyst Bollineni V Narendra, the platform promises to address longstanding industry issues through cutting-edge artificial intelligence.

Tackling problems like fraudulent postings and slow ad publishing, IND Classifieds incorporates AI for real-time verification, fraud detection, and advanced matchmaking. This paves the way for quick and secure buyer-seller interactions, minimizing duplicate listings and optimizing search capabilities.

As digital penetration increases across India, anticipation builds for IND Classifieds' official launch. The app is poised to set new industry standards, emphasizing a seamless, safe, and efficient user experience, and marking a significant milestone in India's digital economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

