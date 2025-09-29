Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD
Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Managing Director of Nemetschek India, a subsidiary of the Nemetschek Group. With over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, Singh will spearhead the company's operations in major Indian cities, focusing on scaling technology capabilities and strengthening product engineering.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Nemetschek India, a subsidiary of the globally renowned Nemetschek Group, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as its new Managing Director.
Singh, who brings with him over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, will oversee operations across Hyderabad, Bangalore, and provide strategic direction for Mumbai.
The company, a major player in the AEC/O and media software sectors, is eyeing growth under Singh's guidance by scaling technical capabilities and enhancing product engineering. Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the group is a significant force with a workforce of around 4,000 experts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai University and TMC Join Forces for Competitive Exam Training
Tragic Gas Cylinder Blast in Mumbai Claims Fourth Victim
Trailblazing Women Shine at Hyderabad’s First IMC Entrepreneurs' Exhibition
Stride and Shine: Pink Power Run 2.0 Sparks Fitness and Breast Cancer Awareness in Hyderabad
GHMC Boosts Post-Flood Cleanup Efforts in Hyderabad