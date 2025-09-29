Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

Nemetschek India, a subsidiary of the globally renowned Nemetschek Group, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as its new Managing Director.

Singh, who brings with him over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, will oversee operations across Hyderabad, Bangalore, and provide strategic direction for Mumbai.

The company, a major player in the AEC/O and media software sectors, is eyeing growth under Singh's guidance by scaling technical capabilities and enhancing product engineering. Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the group is a significant force with a workforce of around 4,000 experts.

(With inputs from agencies.)