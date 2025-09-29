Left Menu

Sanjay Kumar Singh Takes Helm at Nemetschek India as MD

Sanjay Kumar Singh has been appointed as the Managing Director of Nemetschek India, a subsidiary of the Nemetschek Group. With over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, Singh will spearhead the company's operations in major Indian cities, focusing on scaling technology capabilities and strengthening product engineering.

  • India

Nemetschek India, a subsidiary of the globally renowned Nemetschek Group, has announced the appointment of Sanjay Kumar Singh as its new Managing Director.

Singh, who brings with him over 25 years of experience in technology leadership, will oversee operations across Hyderabad, Bangalore, and provide strategic direction for Mumbai.

The company, a major player in the AEC/O and media software sectors, is eyeing growth under Singh's guidance by scaling technical capabilities and enhancing product engineering. Founded by Georg Nemetschek in 1963, the group is a significant force with a workforce of around 4,000 experts.

