Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO

Capillary Technologies India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its Initial Public Offering (IPO), paving the way for the company to raise Rs 430 crore.

The IPO will involve a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing stakeholders. The funds raised will primarily support technological infrastructure upgrades and product development. The company also plans to make strategic acquisitions.

Capillary Technologies has shown impressive growth, achieving profitability this fiscal year. The firm, which provides AI-based SaaS solutions globally, continues to expand its market presence across major regions including the US, UK, and UAE.

(With inputs from agencies.)