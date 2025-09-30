Capillary Technologies Gains SEBI Nod for Rs 430 Crore IPO
Capillary Technologies India plans a Rs 430 crore IPO after securing SEBI approval. The fresh issue will fund cloud infrastructure, product development, and acquisitions. The firm has a global presence, supporting 390 brands across 45 countries. It turned profitable in fiscal 2025 with Rs 13.28 crore profit.
Capillary Technologies India has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to proceed with its Initial Public Offering (IPO), paving the way for the company to raise Rs 430 crore.
The IPO will involve a fresh issue of shares and an offer for sale by existing stakeholders. The funds raised will primarily support technological infrastructure upgrades and product development. The company also plans to make strategic acquisitions.
Capillary Technologies has shown impressive growth, achieving profitability this fiscal year. The firm, which provides AI-based SaaS solutions globally, continues to expand its market presence across major regions including the US, UK, and UAE.
