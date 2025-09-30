Left Menu

Trump's Bold Pharmaceutical Turn: Lower Drug Prices, New Sales Strategy Revealed

President Trump is set to announce Pfizer's plans to reduce medication prices and launch TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer website. The initiative includes a $70 billion R&D and manufacturing push. Responding to Trump's demand, Pfizer aims to align prices with global standards as U.S. patients face steep prescription costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:49 IST
Trump's Bold Pharmaceutical Turn: Lower Drug Prices, New Sales Strategy Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce a major pharmaceutical initiative by Pfizer, promising reduced medication prices across the United States. According to a White House official, Trump will unveil this plan on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the drug pricing landscape.

Pfizer, headquartered in New York, is preparing to launch a direct-to-consumer sales platform dubbed TrumpRx, designed to facilitate easier drug purchases for Americans. This strategic move also encompasses a $70 billion investment in research and development, alongside boosting domestic manufacturing efforts.

In July, Trump urged major pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs to align with international rates, a concept he's dubbed 'most favored nation pricing.' With a firm deadline set for September 29, Pfizer is leading the charge, becoming the first to comply amidst the looming threat of tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025