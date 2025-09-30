Trump's Bold Pharmaceutical Turn: Lower Drug Prices, New Sales Strategy Revealed
President Trump is set to announce Pfizer's plans to reduce medication prices and launch TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer website. The initiative includes a $70 billion R&D and manufacturing push. Responding to Trump's demand, Pfizer aims to align prices with global standards as U.S. patients face steep prescription costs.
President Donald Trump is gearing up to announce a major pharmaceutical initiative by Pfizer, promising reduced medication prices across the United States. According to a White House official, Trump will unveil this plan on Tuesday, marking a significant shift in the drug pricing landscape.
Pfizer, headquartered in New York, is preparing to launch a direct-to-consumer sales platform dubbed TrumpRx, designed to facilitate easier drug purchases for Americans. This strategic move also encompasses a $70 billion investment in research and development, alongside boosting domestic manufacturing efforts.
In July, Trump urged major pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs to align with international rates, a concept he's dubbed 'most favored nation pricing.' With a firm deadline set for September 29, Pfizer is leading the charge, becoming the first to comply amidst the looming threat of tariffs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Braced for Looming Government Shutdown Amid Healthcare Deadlock
India's Clinicians Lead AI Adoption Surge: A Digital Revolution in Healthcare
Global Pharmaceutical Industry Turbulence: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves
Standoff at Capitol: Healthcare and Government Funding Clash
Showdown at the Capitol: Government Shutdown Looms Amid Healthcare Debate