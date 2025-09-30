Left Menu

Trai's Spectrum Strategy: New Auction Guidelines Underway

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has released a consultation paper addressing the auction norms for over 12,000 MHz of spectrum across various bands. The aim is to determine pricing and allocation methods for spectrum used in 4G and 5G services as well as for WiFi and mobile services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:00 IST
Trai's Spectrum Strategy: New Auction Guidelines Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has unveiled a consultation paper with guidelines for the upcoming spectrum auction, focusing on over 12,000 MHz distributed across ten different bands. This move aims to refine pricing strategies and establish norms crucial for advancing 4G and 5G services.

Included in the consultation is the contested 6 GHz band, a hot topic as both mobile operators and WiFi providers vie for a larger share of the spectrum. This forms part of Trai's broader initiative to gather industry feedback ahead of setting reserve prices and other auction conditions.

The spectrum spans key bands such as 600 MHz, which offers extensive coverage, especially in rural regions. Opinions are also sought on previously unsold frequencies in the highly sought-after 700 MHz spectrum. This marks another step toward optimizing India's telecommunications infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

Starmer Slams Farage Over Immigration Stance Amid Political Showdown

 United Kingdom
2
Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 202...

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Collapse

Tragedy Strikes at Ennore Power Plant: Nine Workers Dead After Steel Arch Co...

 India
4
Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Dispute

Meghalaya Government Embraces Digital Governance, Settles Historic Land Disp...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025