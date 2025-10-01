Left Menu

Thomas Gwee Joins Hai Robotics to Drive Warehouse Innovation in ANZ

Hai Robotics has appointed Thomas Gwee as the new Regional Head for Australia and New Zealand. With over 20 years of experience in warehouse logistics, Gwee brings in-depth knowledge and leadership to expand the company's presence. His past roles include a successful tenure at Hai Robotics SEA, leading numerous automation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 01-10-2025 13:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 13:02 IST
Thomas Gwee Joins Hai Robotics to Drive Warehouse Innovation in ANZ
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

Hai Robotics, a prominent name in intelligent warehouse automation, has appointed Thomas Gwee as the new Regional Head for Australia and New Zealand. The company aims to enhance its influence in the region with Gwee's extensive background in material handling and logistics, spanning over two decades.

Gwee, who previously served as the Project Implementation Director at Hai Robotics in Southeast Asia, is credited with deploying more than 200 HaiPick robotic units and consistently surpassing project goals. His leader-centric approach and deep technical knowledge are expected to further Hai Robotics' reach in the ANZ market.

"The logistics landscape in ANZ is undergoing a significant transformation," stated Gwee. "I'm excited to lead our team and innovate with tailored automation solutions for warehouses." Hai Robotics continues to empower businesses by deploying cutting-edge technologies, catering to the increasing demand for automated solutions in this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

NTPC Transfers Coal Mines to Subsidiary Ahead of 2025

 India
2
IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

IREDA's Renewable Surge: Massive Loan Growth and Green Ambitions

 India
3
Tensions Rise as Global Sumud Flotilla Nears Gaza

Tensions Rise as Global Sumud Flotilla Nears Gaza

 Global
4
Market Jitters Amid U.S. Government Shutdown Threats

Market Jitters Amid U.S. Government Shutdown Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025