Thomas Gwee Joins Hai Robotics to Drive Warehouse Innovation in ANZ

Hai Robotics, a prominent name in intelligent warehouse automation, has appointed Thomas Gwee as the new Regional Head for Australia and New Zealand. The company aims to enhance its influence in the region with Gwee's extensive background in material handling and logistics, spanning over two decades.

Gwee, who previously served as the Project Implementation Director at Hai Robotics in Southeast Asia, is credited with deploying more than 200 HaiPick robotic units and consistently surpassing project goals. His leader-centric approach and deep technical knowledge are expected to further Hai Robotics' reach in the ANZ market.

"The logistics landscape in ANZ is undergoing a significant transformation," stated Gwee. "I'm excited to lead our team and innovate with tailored automation solutions for warehouses." Hai Robotics continues to empower businesses by deploying cutting-edge technologies, catering to the increasing demand for automated solutions in this region.

(With inputs from agencies.)