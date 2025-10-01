Left Menu

Airbus and Tata's Landmark Helicopter Plant to Boost India's Aerospace Sector

Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems announce a new assembly line for H125 helicopters in Karnataka, set to be operational by 2027. This marks India's first private sector helicopter assembly, enhancing civil and military aviation capabilities. The project symbolizes a significant step for the region's aerospace ambitions.

Updated: 01-10-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 20:18 IST
European aerospace giant Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) revealed plans to establish a final assembly line for the H125 helicopters in Karnataka, India. The announcement came on Wednesday with the first delivery of the 'Made in India' H125 expected by early 2027.

This upcoming Final Assembly Line (FAL) follows Tata Advanced Systems' previous collaboration with Airbus in Gujarat for the C295 military aircraft plant. Located in Vemagal, the new facility marks India's first private sector helicopter assembly line, with plans to export across South Asia and introduce a military version, the H125M.

The H125, part of Airbus' renowned Ecureuil family, is known for its exceptional performance in challenging conditions. This initiative not only supports India's civil and defense aviation needs but also showcases the growing role of private sector partnerships in the country's aerospace industry.

