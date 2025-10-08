Chinese Hackers Infiltrate Prominent U.S. Law Firms: FBI Investigates

The Federal Bureau of Investigation's Washington field office has launched an investigation into a series of suspected infiltrations by Chinese hackers targeting prominent U.S. law firms. According to the New York Times, Williams & Connolly is among the firms affected.

The firm reportedly informed its clients of the breach, saying the hackers had accessed some of its computer systems. This revelation comes amidst growing concerns over cybersecurity threats posed by foreign actors.

The FBI has not released any official comments regarding the probe, leaving many in the legal and cybersecurity communities watchful for further developments.