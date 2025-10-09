China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earth Exports

China has escalated its control over rare earth exports, announcing stricter measures that impact processing technology and unauthorized international collaboration. The Ministry of Commerce outlined these changes with an emphasis on limiting exports to defense and semiconductor sectors.

New regulations prohibit the export of critical technology used in the mining and processing of rare earths, as well as the production of associated magnets, without government permission. These restrictions are extensions of existing rules, though the specificity towards defense and semiconductor industries marks a notable shift.

Additionally, Chinese firms are now forbidden from establishing partnerships with foreign entities for rare earth projects without approval. This move signals China's strategic tightening of resources key to global technological and defense advancements.

