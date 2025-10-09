Left Menu

China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earth Exports

China has intensified its export controls on rare earth materials, restricting processing technology and overseas cooperation. New rules target exports to defense and semiconductor sectors, with licenses unlikely for these industries. Unauthorized collaboration with foreign companies is now barred without government permission.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 07:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 07:25 IST
China Strengthens Grip on Rare Earth Exports
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China has escalated its control over rare earth exports, announcing stricter measures that impact processing technology and unauthorized international collaboration. The Ministry of Commerce outlined these changes with an emphasis on limiting exports to defense and semiconductor sectors.

New regulations prohibit the export of critical technology used in the mining and processing of rare earths, as well as the production of associated magnets, without government permission. These restrictions are extensions of existing rules, though the specificity towards defense and semiconductor industries marks a notable shift.

Additionally, Chinese firms are now forbidden from establishing partnerships with foreign entities for rare earth projects without approval. This move signals China's strategic tightening of resources key to global technological and defense advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feature Phones

Nokia Fortifies Partnership with HMD Global for Continued Innovation in Feat...

 China
2
India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

India's Manufacturing Surge: A Look Ahead to Robust Growth

 India
3
Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Rising Opposition

Cameroon's Enduring Power Tussle: Paul Biya Aims for Eighth Term Amidst Risi...

 Global
4
Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democracy, freedom, and rule of law: PM Modi.

Foundation of India-UK relationship is shared belief in values such as democ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI adoption drives firm value when backed by strong organizational capabilities

How Generation Z uses and values ChatGPT in higher education

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025