Ferrari Unveils Elettrica: A Milestone In Electric Luxury
Ferrari has introduced the Elettrica, its first-ever electric car, marking a pivotal shift for the luxury automaker. With a top speed of 310 km/h and a range of 530 km, the Elettrica aims to appeal to a younger, eco-conscious audience while retaining Ferrari's hallmark experience.
Ferrari has officially introduced the technology behind its highly anticipated first electric vehicle, the Elettrica. This move signals a new chapter for the 78-year-old luxury sports car manufacturer as it ventures into electric mobility.
During an exclusive event at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, the company revealed the Elettrica's production-ready chassis, featuring a battery pack and electric motor. The car is set for a global premiere next year with a top speed of 310 km/h and a range of 530 km.
Ferrari's CEO, Benedetto Vigna, emphasized that the Elettrica will complement the brand's petrol-engine models, not replace them. The unveiling represents a critical moment for the automobile industry as it navigates the shift towards electric vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Political and Economic Diary: Key Events and Happenings in October
Tensions Rise as UEFA and A22 Discuss European Super League Revival
Controversy Erupts Over West Bengal's Voter Roll Revision
Punjab's Sporting Revolution: 3,100 New Playgrounds to Transform Youth
Revitalizing Worli: Aspect Realty's Bold SRA Initiative