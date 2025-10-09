Ferrari Unveils Elettrica: A Milestone In Electric Luxury

Ferrari has officially introduced the technology behind its highly anticipated first electric vehicle, the Elettrica. This move signals a new chapter for the 78-year-old luxury sports car manufacturer as it ventures into electric mobility.

During an exclusive event at Ferrari's Maranello headquarters, the company revealed the Elettrica's production-ready chassis, featuring a battery pack and electric motor. The car is set for a global premiere next year with a top speed of 310 km/h and a range of 530 km.

Ferrari's CEO, Benedetto Vigna, emphasized that the Elettrica will complement the brand's petrol-engine models, not replace them. The unveiling represents a critical moment for the automobile industry as it navigates the shift towards electric vehicles.

