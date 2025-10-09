Left Menu

Chevron Inaugurates AI-Driven Hub in Bengaluru to Advance Energy Solutions

Chevron India opened its new Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center in Bengaluru. Spread over 312,000 square feet, the facility focuses on utilizing AI and digital solutions to address global energy challenges. Led by Country Head Akshay Sahni, the center aims to scale technology solutions for cleaner energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-10-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 14:49 IST
Chevron Inaugurates AI-Driven Hub in Bengaluru to Advance Energy Solutions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chevron India has officially opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru's Bellandur tech corridor, marking a significant milestone with one year of operations for its Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center, known as ENGINE.

According to Akshay Sahni, Country Head of Chevron India, the new hub reflects the company's dedication to global energy solutions by tapping into India's rich pool of talent and innovation. The center, located in RMZ Ecoworld and covering 312,000 square feet, is LEED-certified and designed for collaborative work.

The ENGINE center serves as a strategic technology hub by pairing digital innovation experts with engineering specialists. Its AI-first workforce focuses on enhancing efficiency through centralized and standardized technical delivery. By employing advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and digital twins, the center aims to overcome current energy challenges and facilitate a transition to a lower carbon energy system. Since its inception in August 2024, the center has already employed over 1,000 professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dip in Private Equity: Indian Real Estate Faces 32% Decline

Dip in Private Equity: Indian Real Estate Faces 32% Decline

 India
2
Amit Shah Unveils Yamuna Rejuvenation Projects Amid Political Jibes

Amit Shah Unveils Yamuna Rejuvenation Projects Amid Political Jibes

 India
3
Rajasthan Congress Tensions Unveiled: Randhawa vs. Meena

Rajasthan Congress Tensions Unveiled: Randhawa vs. Meena

 India
4
Shikha Yadav to Lead India in Crucial Rugby Showdown in Colombo

Shikha Yadav to Lead India in Crucial Rugby Showdown in Colombo

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025