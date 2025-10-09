Chevron Inaugurates AI-Driven Hub in Bengaluru to Advance Energy Solutions

Chevron India has officially opened a new state-of-the-art facility in Bengaluru's Bellandur tech corridor, marking a significant milestone with one year of operations for its Engineering and Innovation Excellence Center, known as ENGINE.

According to Akshay Sahni, Country Head of Chevron India, the new hub reflects the company's dedication to global energy solutions by tapping into India's rich pool of talent and innovation. The center, located in RMZ Ecoworld and covering 312,000 square feet, is LEED-certified and designed for collaborative work.

The ENGINE center serves as a strategic technology hub by pairing digital innovation experts with engineering specialists. Its AI-first workforce focuses on enhancing efficiency through centralized and standardized technical delivery. By employing advanced technologies like AI, robotics, and digital twins, the center aims to overcome current energy challenges and facilitate a transition to a lower carbon energy system. Since its inception in August 2024, the center has already employed over 1,000 professionals.

