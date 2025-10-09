Left Menu

NHTSA Probes Tesla's Full Self-Driving System for Safety Violations

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is investigating 2.88 million Tesla vehicles with the Full Self-Driving system after reports of traffic-safety violations and crashes. The inquiry, potentially leading to a recall, was prompted by concerns over vehicles allegedly ignoring traffic signals and improper lane changes.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology. This move follows more than 50 traffic safety violation reports and a series of crashes involving these vehicles.

NHTSA revealed that some Tesla vehicles using FSD have been seen running red lights and making incorrect lane changes, raising significant safety concerns. The ongoing review involves 58 cases of alleged traffic violations, including 14 crashes and 23 injuries.

This investigation marks the preliminary step before a potential recall if safety risks are confirmed. This action also follows recent calls from Congress for scrutiny and coincides with Tesla's software update to its FSD system earlier this week.

