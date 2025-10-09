Left Menu

Toshiba JSW Revolutionizes NTPC's Power Plants with AI Monitoring System

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation, via its Indian arm Toshiba JSW, will introduce an AI-driven monitoring system for NTPC's 165 thermal and renewable energy plants. The centralised system, featuring EtaPRO software, aims to enhance efficiency by using AI for maintenance automation and early fault detection.

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation announced on Thursday a significant advancement in power plant management, spearheaded by its Indian branch, Toshiba JSW. The company will implement an AI-driven centralised monitoring system across 165 thermal and renewable power plants owned by NTPC and its joint ventures.

This initiative marks NTPC's first foray into a centralized plant monitoring solution of this caliber. The system, scheduled to be operational by Spring 2027, will leverage Toshiba's state-of-the-art plant monitoring software, EtaPRO, renowned for its support of 763 GW across over 60 countries.

The advanced system will utilize artificial intelligence to scrutinize real-time data from individual plant sensors, ensuring the early detection of potential equipment issues. This technological integration promises to streamline maintenance, thus preventing prolonged shutdowns and fostering India's progression in energy transformation.

