Left Menu

Qualcomm Unveils Game-Changing Technologies at India Mobile Congress 2025

At the India Mobile Congress 2025, Qualcomm India showcased a range of advanced technologies integral to India's digital transformation. From Edge AI and 6G to smart retail and connected homes, Qualcomm highlighted its commitment to driving scalable and secure solutions across various domains, including consumer, enterprise, and infrastructure sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:38 IST
Qualcomm Unveils Game-Changing Technologies at India Mobile Congress 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, 9th October 2025 – At the forefront of India's digital transformation, Qualcomm India unveiled its innovative technology portfolio at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The showcase included advancements in Edge AI, 6G, smart retail, and connected home solutions, reinforcing Qualcomm's commitment to providing scalable and secure tech solutions for India.

Emphasizing the roles of Personal, Physical, and Industrial AI, Qualcomm demonstrated its overarching vision of an intelligent and connected future. The company's longstanding support for 'Make in India' is evident in its significant investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and robust skilling programs.

Qualcomm also announced new partnerships to enhance AI integration across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, and public services, along with initiatives to build India's AI talent pipeline. The Qualcomm AI Upskilling Program aims to equip engineering students and developers with essential AI skills. This strategic move aligns with Qualcomm's mission to position India as a global innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-UK Partnership: A Launchpad for Economic Growth and Global Peace

India-UK Partnership: A Launchpad for Economic Growth and Global Peace

 India
2
Telangana HC Halts Local Elections Over Controversial Reservation Order

Telangana HC Halts Local Elections Over Controversial Reservation Order

 India
3
Nagaland's Third Wave: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign Ignites Change

Nagaland's Third Wave: Tobacco-Free Youth Campaign Ignites Change

 India
4
Government Crackdown on Absent Air Traffic Controllers Amid Shutdown

Government Crackdown on Absent Air Traffic Controllers Amid Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025