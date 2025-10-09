Qualcomm Unveils Game-Changing Technologies at India Mobile Congress 2025

New Delhi, 9th October 2025 – At the forefront of India's digital transformation, Qualcomm India unveiled its innovative technology portfolio at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2025. The showcase included advancements in Edge AI, 6G, smart retail, and connected home solutions, reinforcing Qualcomm's commitment to providing scalable and secure tech solutions for India.

Emphasizing the roles of Personal, Physical, and Industrial AI, Qualcomm demonstrated its overarching vision of an intelligent and connected future. The company's longstanding support for 'Make in India' is evident in its significant investments in research and development, strategic partnerships, and robust skilling programs.

Qualcomm also announced new partnerships to enhance AI integration across industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, and public services, along with initiatives to build India's AI talent pipeline. The Qualcomm AI Upskilling Program aims to equip engineering students and developers with essential AI skills. This strategic move aligns with Qualcomm's mission to position India as a global innovation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)