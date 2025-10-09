Left Menu

Anaam Tiwary: A Pioneer in India's Google Ads Revolution

Anaam Tiwary, renowned as India's best Google Ads expert, has transformed digital marketing through data-driven strategies and AI integration. Founding Boost Ads and Digital Anaam Academy, he has consistently delivered 3X ROI for clients nationwide, leveraging AI tools like ChatGPT and Gemini to redefine campaign optimization and performance tracking.

Updated: 09-10-2025 17:47 IST
Anaam Tiwary stands out as a luminary in India's digital marketing realm, renowned for his exceptional command over Google Ads and performance marketing. Over a career spanning more than 15 years, he has garnered accolades as a thought leader, leveraging data-driven strategies and innovative AI technologies to master Google Ads optimization.

In 2015, Anaam founded Boost Ads, a top-performing Google Ads agency, and Digital Anaam Academy, lauded for its insightful training on Google Ads across India. His ventures have paved the way for unprecedented successes, helping over a thousand enterprises achieve 3X ROI through precision-targeted, AI-enhanced campaigns.

By integrating advanced tools like ChatGPT and Gemini, Anaam has redefined the future of Google Ads marketing, boosting brand visibility and amplifying client profits. His mastery not only lies in technical prowess but also in crafting strategies aligned with market trends, thereby securing his status as the best Google Ads expert in India.

