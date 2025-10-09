Tesla Plans to Launch New 'Model Y+' in China
Tesla is preparing to introduce a new variant of its Model Y vehicle, named 'Model Y+', in China. This information was revealed through registration documents filed on China's industry ministry website. The new model is expected to offer a longer range than previous versions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:34 IST
- Country:
- China
Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled plans to release a new version of its Model Y in China. The vehicle, named 'Model Y+', was listed in a recent filing on China's industry ministry website.
This new variant of the Model Y is designed to offer a longer range, catering to the increasing demand for efficient electric vehicles in the Chinese market.
Images and details of 'Model Y+' were shared online, marking a strategic move by Tesla to strengthen its presence in the world's largest automotive market.
Advertisement