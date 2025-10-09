Left Menu

Tesla Plans to Launch New 'Model Y+' in China

Tesla is preparing to introduce a new variant of its Model Y vehicle, named 'Model Y+', in China. This information was revealed through registration documents filed on China's industry ministry website. The new model is expected to offer a longer range than previous versions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-10-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled plans to release a new version of its Model Y in China. The vehicle, named 'Model Y+', was listed in a recent filing on China's industry ministry website.

This new variant of the Model Y is designed to offer a longer range, catering to the increasing demand for efficient electric vehicles in the Chinese market.

Images and details of 'Model Y+' were shared online, marking a strategic move by Tesla to strengthen its presence in the world's largest automotive market.

