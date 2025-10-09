Tesla Plans to Launch New 'Model Y+' in China

Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled plans to release a new version of its Model Y in China. The vehicle, named 'Model Y+', was listed in a recent filing on China's industry ministry website.

This new variant of the Model Y is designed to offer a longer range, catering to the increasing demand for efficient electric vehicles in the Chinese market.

Images and details of 'Model Y+' were shared online, marking a strategic move by Tesla to strengthen its presence in the world's largest automotive market.