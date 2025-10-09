Bridging India's Digital Divide: Challenges and Opportunities

Nearly half of the Indian population remains without internet access, with women significantly less likely than men to engage with mobile internet, according to the GSMA. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, the GSMA's Head of Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, identified cost and skill as major barriers to connectivity.

India's digital economy, which has tripled to $370 billion over ten years and is set to reach $1 trillion by 2030, faces potential hurdles if critical gaps in innovation and adoption are not addressed, according to a GSMA report. These gaps could hamper progress towards India's 2047 digital sovereignty ambitions.

Despite progress in mobile infrastructure, India is lagging in investment in research and development, fostering private sector innovation, and retaining skilled professionals. The GSMA report warns that without immediate intervention, India might face a 'brain drain', benefiting international markets at the expense of local growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)