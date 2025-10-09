Left Menu

Bridging India's Digital Divide: Challenges and Opportunities

Around 47% of Indians remain offline, with women 33% less likely to use mobile internet than men. Challenges like pricey handsets and skill gaps persist. India's digital economy has grown, but without addressing innovation gaps, future prospects may falter, risking a loss of talent overseas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 21:49 IST
Bridging India's Digital Divide: Challenges and Opportunities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nearly half of the Indian population remains without internet access, with women significantly less likely than men to engage with mobile internet, according to the GSMA. Speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2025, the GSMA's Head of Asia Pacific, Julian Gorman, identified cost and skill as major barriers to connectivity.

India's digital economy, which has tripled to $370 billion over ten years and is set to reach $1 trillion by 2030, faces potential hurdles if critical gaps in innovation and adoption are not addressed, according to a GSMA report. These gaps could hamper progress towards India's 2047 digital sovereignty ambitions.

Despite progress in mobile infrastructure, India is lagging in investment in research and development, fostering private sector innovation, and retaining skilled professionals. The GSMA report warns that without immediate intervention, India might face a 'brain drain', benefiting international markets at the expense of local growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

Historic Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas: A Step Towards Peace

 Global
2
Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

Colombian President Suggests Qatar as Mediator in US-Venezuela Tensions

 Colombia
3
Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

Pioneering Hydrogen: The Future of Motorsports Unveiled in Saudi Desert

 Global
4
U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

U.S.-Argentina $20 Billion Currency Swap Deal Finalized

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025