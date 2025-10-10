Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions

Beijing has strategically enhanced its bargaining position prior to anticipated U.S.-China discussions, announcing new export controls aimed at high-tech manufacturing supply chains ahead of talks involving Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea.

These measures, occurring during a scheduled 90-day tariff pause, signal heightened trade tensions with a focus on critical minerals and semiconductors. Both global powers struggle to surpass current truce stipulations.

Besides trade measures, U.S. demands for China's assistance in curbing fentanyl precursors entering America remain unmet, maintaining bilateral strains even as both sides look for common economic ground.

