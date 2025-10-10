Left Menu

Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions

Beijing tightens its grip on high-tech supply chains with new export controls as U.S. and China prepare for expected talks. Amid ongoing tariff pauses, these measures particularly affect semiconductors and critical minerals, intensifying trade tensions. Meanwhile, the U.S. seeks China's cooperation on fentanyl flow and balanced trade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 14:38 IST
Beijing Raises the Stakes: Export Controls and Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beijing has strategically enhanced its bargaining position prior to anticipated U.S.-China discussions, announcing new export controls aimed at high-tech manufacturing supply chains ahead of talks involving Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in South Korea.

These measures, occurring during a scheduled 90-day tariff pause, signal heightened trade tensions with a focus on critical minerals and semiconductors. Both global powers struggle to surpass current truce stipulations.

Besides trade measures, U.S. demands for China's assistance in curbing fentanyl precursors entering America remain unmet, maintaining bilateral strains even as both sides look for common economic ground.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

Allegations of Misconduct in Ayurveda: BJP Leader's Brother Arrested

 India
2
INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

INDIA Bloc's Promise: A Crime-Free Bihar

 India
3
PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

PKL Season 12 Playoffs: Thrill Unfolds Amid New Format in Delhi

 India
4
Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment Challenges

Canada's Unexpected Job Surge in September: Navigating Through Unemployment ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025