Visionaries Unite: CTOtalk Annual Summit 2025 Sets Stage for Future Tech Innovations
CTOtalk, India's leading platform for technology leaders, hosts its flagship Annual Summit on October 25, 2025, in Chennai. The event gathers over 1000 visionary CTOs and industry leaders to discuss technology trends and leadership insights. Sponsored by top tech companies, it fosters innovation and knowledge sharing.
CTOtalk, India's premier platform for technology leaders, is set to host its flagship Annual Summit on October 25, 2025, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This event will unite over 1000 prominent CTOs, engineering leaders, and innovators to explore emerging technology trends, leadership insights, and the future of enterprise technology.
The summit will offer thought-provoking sessions featuring distinguished figures like Gaurav Satija, Senior Director of Engineering at Adobe, Prajaktdeshpande, Head of Engineering at Atlassian, and Natraj Choudhury, CTO of Lenskart. This forum serves as a critical meeting ground for technology decision-makers to share insights and navigate the rapidly evolving digital landscape.
With sponsorship from leading tech companies such as AWS, Zoho ManageEngine, and Kissflow, the summit highlights the pivotal role technology leaders play as visionaries in an AI-driven world. CTOtalk's mission is to create a collaborative community where tech leaders co-create the future of innovation.
