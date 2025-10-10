Strike at Parisian Department Store Over Shein Partnership Sparks Controversy

Employees at the well-known Parisian department store, BHV, are preparing to strike on Friday. The protest is in response to a controversial management decision to partner with Shein and allot the fast-fashion giant a permanent space on the store's seventh floor.

The partnership has drawn significant criticism from a variety of sources, including the Mayor of Paris. Critics argue Shein's business practices, such as unfavorable labors conditions, high carbon emissions, and obscure financial activities, tarnish not just its own reputation but also threatens BHV's. Despite efforts to address these issues, the company has already accrued fines of 191 million euros from French and Italian regulators since July.

The strike, backed by five unions, aims to start at 3 p.m. local time around the corner from BHV. While BHV owner Société des Grands Magasins hopes to attract younger customers through this deal as part of store modernization efforts, stakeholders claim the association with Shein could damage the store's image.

