Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

In a notable move, Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge has unveiled plans to launch a Rs 100 crore fund aimed at identifying India's top 50 AI companies. The announcement came during the CII INNOVERGE 2025 event, underscoring Karnataka's ambition to be a global innovation leader.

Minister Kharge emphasized that Karnataka is not merely competing with other states but positioning itself against global innovation benchmarks. The state, renowned for its cutting-edge advancements, hosts 40 percent of India's R&D talent and houses 48 of the nation's 110 unicorns.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will further this vision by showcasing 20,000 startups and introducing the Future Makers track. By investing Rs 1,000 crore in innovation clusters across Mangaluru, Mysuru, and other cities, Karnataka reinforces its commitment to widespread regional growth and technological excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)