Karnataka's Tech Leap: AI Fund Launch and Innovation Ambitions

Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge announced a Rs 100 crore fund to identify India’s top 50 AI companies at the CII INNOVERGE 2025 event. Karnataka aims to lead global innovation, with ongoing efforts to bolster R&D, AI skill penetration, and innovation clusters across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-10-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 19:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable move, Karnataka Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge has unveiled plans to launch a Rs 100 crore fund aimed at identifying India's top 50 AI companies. The announcement came during the CII INNOVERGE 2025 event, underscoring Karnataka's ambition to be a global innovation leader.

Minister Kharge emphasized that Karnataka is not merely competing with other states but positioning itself against global innovation benchmarks. The state, renowned for its cutting-edge advancements, hosts 40 percent of India's R&D talent and houses 48 of the nation's 110 unicorns.

The Bengaluru Tech Summit will further this vision by showcasing 20,000 startups and introducing the Future Makers track. By investing Rs 1,000 crore in innovation clusters across Mangaluru, Mysuru, and other cities, Karnataka reinforces its commitment to widespread regional growth and technological excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

