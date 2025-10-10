Left Menu

Kerala's Biotech Ambitions: Paving the Path to a Bioeconomy Future

At BioConnect 3.0, experts emphasized the need for a dedicated biotech policy in Kerala to harness its potential in the life sciences sector. The event highlighted Kerala's ambition to become a global biotech hub by 2047, with targets set for significant bioeconomy growth by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-10-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 21:42 IST
Kerala's Biotech Ambitions: Paving the Path to a Bioeconomy Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Experts at the BioConnect 3.0 conclave stressed that Kerala must formulate a distinct biotech policy to exploit the state's substantial potential in the life sciences sector. The successful two-day conclave, organized by the Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP) and Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, concluded on Friday.

According to experts, Kerala's rich cultural heritage, abundant marine resources, and eco-friendly initiatives position it as an exceptional biotechnology hub. The Kerala Bioeconomy Report 2025 forecasts rapid growth in the state's bioeconomy, contributing 4.5% to India's massive bioeconomy and ranking eighth among contributing states.

Prominent goals include transforming Kerala into a global biomanufacturing hub by 2047, reaching a bioeconomy valuation of USD 11.24 billion by 2030, and raising the bioeconomy share in state GDP to 10%. These aspirations were underscored by KSIDC Managing Director Vishnuraj P IAS and professor A Sabu of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment.

TRENDING

1
Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

Palestinians Return Home as Ceasefire Offers Glimmer of Hope

 Global
2
Femke Bol's Leap from Hurdles to Middle Distance: A New Era Begins

Femke Bol's Leap from Hurdles to Middle Distance: A New Era Begins

 Global
3
PM Modi’s Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana’s Development Journey

PM Modi’s Sonipat Visit: A Landmark in Haryana’s Development Journey

 India
4
Global Call for Apology on COVID Vaccine Mandates

Global Call for Apology on COVID Vaccine Mandates

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025