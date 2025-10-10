Kerala's Biotech Ambitions: Paving the Path to a Bioeconomy Future

Experts at the BioConnect 3.0 conclave stressed that Kerala must formulate a distinct biotech policy to exploit the state's substantial potential in the life sciences sector. The successful two-day conclave, organized by the Kerala Life Sciences Industries Park (KLIP) and Bio 360 Life Sciences Park, concluded on Friday.

According to experts, Kerala's rich cultural heritage, abundant marine resources, and eco-friendly initiatives position it as an exceptional biotechnology hub. The Kerala Bioeconomy Report 2025 forecasts rapid growth in the state's bioeconomy, contributing 4.5% to India's massive bioeconomy and ranking eighth among contributing states.

Prominent goals include transforming Kerala into a global biomanufacturing hub by 2047, reaching a bioeconomy valuation of USD 11.24 billion by 2030, and raising the bioeconomy share in state GDP to 10%. These aspirations were underscored by KSIDC Managing Director Vishnuraj P IAS and professor A Sabu of the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology, and Environment.