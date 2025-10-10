Trump's Major Deal: AstraZeneca's $50 Billion U.S. Push

U.S. President Donald Trump has successfully brokered a significant drug-pricing agreement with AstraZeneca, one of the leading pharmaceutical companies globally, according to MSNBC reports.

This major agreement includes a staggering commitment from AstraZeneca, based in the United Kingdom, to inject $50 billion into U.S. drug manufacturing and research and development.

Such investment is poised to bolster the American pharmaceutical sector significantly, reflecting an increased focus on local production and innovation in drug development.