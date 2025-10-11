Innovative Career App 'Jayant Udaan' Launched by NCP Leader

NCP leader Jayant Patil has introduced a new app named 'Jayant Udaan', designed to guide Maharashtra's youth in their career choices.

The app, accessible at www.jayantudaan.com, leverages AI technology to provide personalized guidance and mentorship to young individuals.

Patil emphasized that while the youth possess ambition and talent, they often require clear guidance to utilize their skills and seize opportunities. 'Jayant Udaan' aims to fulfill this need, offering a digital platform for personal and professional development.

