Innovative Career App 'Jayant Udaan' Launched by NCP Leader

Jayant Patil, a senior NCP leader, has launched a new app called 'Jayant Udaan' aimed at providing career guidance for the youth in Maharashtra. The platform, accessible online, uses AI technology to offer personalized support and mentorship to help young individuals forge their career paths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-10-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

NCP leader Jayant Patil has introduced a new app named 'Jayant Udaan', designed to guide Maharashtra's youth in their career choices.

The app, accessible at www.jayantudaan.com, leverages AI technology to provide personalized guidance and mentorship to young individuals.

Patil emphasized that while the youth possess ambition and talent, they often require clear guidance to utilize their skills and seize opportunities. 'Jayant Udaan' aims to fulfill this need, offering a digital platform for personal and professional development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

