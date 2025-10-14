SpaceX's Starship Rockets to the Skies: A Step Closer to Mars

SpaceX launched its colossal Starship rocket on a new test mission, seeking to soar halfway around the globe with mock satellites in tow. The 11th Starship trial marked a significant test for SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's ambition to transport humans to Mars, and NASA's lunar ambitions.

Blasting off from Texas, the Starship is the world's largest rocket. It was programmed to detach its booster over the Gulf of Mexico, with no recovery planned, before the spacecraft continued skimming space on its way to the Indian Ocean. Musk, for the first time, chose to witness the launch from outside, making the experience 'much more visceral.'

With final adjustments at Cape Canaveral to host Starships in the future, SpaceX continues expanding its capacity from its existing Falcon rockets that service the International Space Station. These developments are critical as NASA depends on Starship's success for its goal of lunar landings before the decade's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)