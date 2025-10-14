Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh and Google Ink Historic $15 Billion AI Deal

The Andhra Pradesh government has signed a landmark agreement with Google for a $15 billion AI data centre in Visakhapatnam. This project, announced by CM N Chandrababu Naidu, marks a significant technological milestone for the state and India, aiming to create the largest AI and data hub outside the USA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 14-10-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 16:50 IST
Andhra Pradesh and Google Ink Historic $15 Billion AI Deal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move that signals a technological leap forward, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a monumental deal with tech giant Google to establish a $15 billion gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Championed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the state's largest tech achievement, the agreement was finalized in New Delhi with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present.

This centre, the largest of its kind outside the United States, aims to set the foundation for India's first AI city and represents a major step in the nation's technological journey. The initiative also includes plans for an expanded fiber-optic network and a cable landing station in Visakhapatnam, enhancing India's digital connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

Maharashtra's Bamboo Boom: Reviving Economy with Green Initiatives

 India
2
Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

Gen Z Protesters Demand Change in Madagascar's Political Landscape

 Global
3
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Festive Rush and Market Volatility

 India
4
Market Turmoil: Recent US-China Trade Tensions Impact Wall Street Indices

Market Turmoil: Recent US-China Trade Tensions Impact Wall Street Indices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising heat, drought and floods push food systems to the brink

Millions of patients at risk as mHealth apps leak private health data

AI can inform, but not reassure: Patients still crave human touch in surgery

How Better Tax Governance Can Raise Revenues Without Raising Tax Rates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025