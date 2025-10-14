Andhra Pradesh and Google Ink Historic $15 Billion AI Deal

In a move that signals a technological leap forward, the Andhra Pradesh government has signed a monumental deal with tech giant Google to establish a $15 billion gigawatt-scale Artificial Intelligence data centre in Visakhapatnam.

Championed by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as the state's largest tech achievement, the agreement was finalized in New Delhi with Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman present.

This centre, the largest of its kind outside the United States, aims to set the foundation for India's first AI city and represents a major step in the nation's technological journey. The initiative also includes plans for an expanded fiber-optic network and a cable landing station in Visakhapatnam, enhancing India's digital connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)