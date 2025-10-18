$11 billion in Army Corps of Engineers projects to be paused, Vought says
White House budget director Russell Vought said on Friday that $11 billion worth of Army Corp of Engineers' projects will be paused immediately due to the ongoing government shutdown.
"The Corps will be immediately pausing over $11 billion in lower-priority projects & considering them for cancellation, including projects in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore," he wrote on X.
