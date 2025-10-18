Left Menu

$11 billion in Army Corps of Engineers projects to be paused, Vought says

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2025 00:27 IST | Created: 18-10-2025 00:27 IST
$11 billion in Army Corps of Engineers projects to be paused, Vought says

White House budget director Russell Vought said on Friday that $11 billion worth of Army Corp of Engineers' projects will be paused immediately due to the ongoing government shutdown.

"The Corps will be immediately pausing over $11 billion in lower-priority projects & considering them for cancellation, including projects in New York, San Francisco, Boston, and Baltimore," he wrote on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Afghan and Pakistani delegations head to Doha for crisis talks

Afghan and Pakistani delegations head to Doha for crisis talks

 Pakistan
2
Tri-series on schedule despite Afghanistan pull out: PCB

Tri-series on schedule despite Afghanistan pull out: PCB

 Pakistan
3
Adolescent years India's 'second window of growth', overhaul of nutrition policies needed, say experts

Adolescent years India's 'second window of growth', overhaul of nutrition po...

 India
4
Eight injured after car hits several vehicles in Haryana's Ambala

Eight injured after car hits several vehicles in Haryana's Ambala

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing role of artificial intelligence in global nutrition and public health

Global collaboration fuels rapid expansion in health systems modeling

Leading AI safety methods share common failure risks

Inclusive medical AI can boost market reach by up to 40%

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025